BOJ x Falz x Ycee x Fresh L – Awolowo (Remix)
- 9 hours 5 minutes ago
- 2
- 0
Alternative Nigerian singer, BOJ drops a star-studded remix to his previously released track titled “Awolowo” featuring Falz, Ycee, and Fresh L.
The original version released earlier in the year featured some of Ghana’s finest artists, Kwesi Arthur, Joey B, and Darko Vibes.
He’s decided to team up with some of his Nigerian brothers to share a remix to the track and the outcome is quite impressive.
