Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Wale Kwame x Davido x Kwesi Arthur – All Over You (Prod By Shizzi)
Aramide Appointed By The Recording Academy (the GRAMMYs(R)) as a Board of Governor for the Washington, D.C. Chapter
CaZe – Sonto (Prod. By Mystro)

Wale Kwame x Davido x Kwesi Arthur – All Over You (Prod By Shizzi)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 14/06/2019 04:53:00
  • 5
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Talented Singer Wale Kwame begins the year with a catchy fresh tune titled “All Over You” featuring Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur and Nigeria Afropop singer Davido.

The new smashing hit was produced by one of Nigeria’s hottest producers “Shizzi”.

Check it out below.

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 72 of 72