CaZe – Sonto (Prod. By Mystro)
Fresh Movement Inc (FM-INC) star singer “Caze” comes through with a new banging song title “Sonto” as follow up to his “Olamide” assisted tune “Owo Ni Swagga”.
The song was produced by prolific music producer “Mystro”.
Listen below;
