CaZe – Sonto (Prod. By Mystro)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 3 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
CaZe - Sonto

Fresh Movement Inc (FM-INC) star singer “Caze” comes through with a new banging song title “Sonto” as follow up to his “Olamide” assisted tune “Owo Ni Swagga”.

The song was produced by prolific music producer “Mystro”.

Listen below;

