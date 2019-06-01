Lady Donli – Comforter

If you are a fan of music from the 2000-2007 era, then this song is for you! Lady Donli releases a special song “Comforter” for her fans in anticipation of the Enjoy Your Life album set to drop soon.

Comforter draws inspiration from the likes of P-Square and Tuface. The type of song you enjoy on a nighttime cruise or chilled vibes with friends, the nostalgic effects of the sound takes you back to a simple time yet giving you a different tune. This is your summertime cruise song. Let Lady Donli be your comforter.

Lady Donli’s music breaks international barriers with over five headline shows around the world (The Living Room Tour Lagos, Lady Donli Live in Toronto, Lady Donli Live in Ottawa, Lady Donli Live in LA, Lady Donli Live in New York, Lady Donli and the Cavemen Lagos, The Wallflower Experience, Abuja), Radio Tours and over 40 online features and publications.

Currently, she is enlisted as one of the Empawa Africa artists, receiving mentorship from the extraordinary Mr Eazi and his team of reputable music professionals. Donli promised to deliver something different to the world, and she’s doing just that.

DOWNLOAD HERE