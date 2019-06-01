Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Johnny Drille – Papa
Johnny Drille – Papa



alt

While it’s still uncertain if Johnny Drille has found Efe, he comes through with a brand new effort titled Papa.

Papa, a track that celebrates good fathers was self-produced by Johnny.

Check on it below and share your thoughts.

