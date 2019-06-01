Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Reminisce – Jensimi ft. Niniola
Following the release of his 2019 banger titled “Oja”, produced by one of Nigeria’s finest hands, Sarz, Reminisce sustains the tempo with a brand new smash hit titled “Jensimi” featuring Afro-house singer, Niniola.
The new single was produced by Tempoe.
Enjoy below.
