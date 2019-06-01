Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Skales – Ego
Baseline Music act, Skales is not allowing the heat of his latest single titled “Ego” to go cold.
Shortly after dropping the up-tempo feel good track, he quickly returns with the official music video.
The Chopstix produced banger was shot and directed by Rash’ Em.
