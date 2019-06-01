Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Fireboy DML – What If I Say
VIDEO: Skales – Ego

VIDEO: Fireboy DML – What If I Say



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 6 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Budding YBNL singer, Fireboy DML is back with a new single titled “What If I Say“, accompanied by a befitting visual.

The song was produced by YBNL in-house producer, Pheelz, while the video was shot in Seychelles and directed by TG Omori.

Check on it below and enjoy.

DOWNLOAD AUDIO HERE

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 137