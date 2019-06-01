Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Fireboy DML – What If I Say
VIDEO: Fireboy DML – What If I Say
Budding YBNL singer, Fireboy DML is back with a new single titled “What If I Say“, accompanied by a befitting visual.
The song was produced by YBNL in-house producer, Pheelz, while the video was shot in Seychelles and directed by TG Omori.
Check on it below and enjoy.
