VIDEO: Wale Kwame – All Over You ft. Davido x Kwesi Arthur

Talented Singer Wale Kwame begins the year with a catchy fresh tune titled “All Over You” featuring Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur and Nigeria Afropop singer Davido.
The new smashing hit was produced by one of Nigeria’s hottest producers “Shizzi”.
Directed by 88everything.
