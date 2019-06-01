Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Teni – Power Rangers
VIDEO: Teni – Power Rangers



Dr Dolor Entertainment presents the official music video to Teni‘s latest single “Power Rangers“.

Teni the lover girl who doesn’t receive love in return from her crush is back again with another entertaining visuals. On this new video she acts like Cinderella who finally got loved by a young prince from a high Royal family.

Teni Makanaki the entertainer after ending up as a bride still brought out her playful side by mocking other girls in the palace on her wedding day.

Directed by Toka McBaror

Watch the video below.

