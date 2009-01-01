Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Maleek Berry – Flashy
VIDEO: Maleek Berry – Flashy



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours ago
[unable to retrieve full-text content]Shorty after thrilling with a new wave titled “Flashy”, Maleek Berry quickly returns with the official music video for the track. The video was directed by Capone and Ciuse. Watch and Enjoy the flashy video below.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
