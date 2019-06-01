VIDEO: GoodGirl LA – Faraway
- 7 hours 46 minutes ago
- 2
- 0
GoodGirl LA finally serves us an alluring video for her standout single “Faraway”.
Although the song was released over a year ago, it continues to grow, reaching new audiences and this is evident with numerous dance videos from dancers, around the world.
Born February 20th 1997 in Lagos, Nigeria, Euphemia Ekumah (popularly known as GoodGirl LA) is an Afro-Fusion artiste with deep soul roots. With heavy musical influence from Britney Spears, CeCe Winans, Michael Bolton, Michael Jackson and Beyoncé, it’s no surprise that GoodGirl LA has distinguished herself as the total musical package – Amazing voice, top notch performer with the looks to match.
With a few singles previously released, including “Bless Me” and “Fantasy”, GoodGirl LA is undoubtedly on a set path to success.
Enjoy!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles