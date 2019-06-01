VIDEO: GoodGirl LA – Faraway

GoodGirl LA finally serves us an alluring video for her standout single “Faraway”.

Although the song was released over a year ago, it continues to grow, reaching new audiences and this is evident with numerous dance videos from dancers, around the world.

Born February 20th 1997 in Lagos, Nigeria, Euphemia Ekumah (popularly known as GoodGirl LA) is an Afro-Fusion artiste with deep soul roots. With heavy musical influence from Britney Spears, CeCe Winans, Michael Bolton, Michael Jackson and Beyoncé, it’s no surprise that GoodGirl LA has distinguished herself as the total musical package – Amazing voice, top notch performer with the looks to match.

With a few singles previously released, including “Bless Me” and “Fantasy”, GoodGirl LA is undoubtedly on a set path to success.

