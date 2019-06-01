Naira Marley Finally Regains Freedom

Embattled singer, Naira Marley, has regained his freedom after been remanded in prison custody for over a month.

This was after the “Issa Goal” singer perfected his bail conditions.

The musician was received by his mom, manager, associates and teeming fans.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi granted Naira Marley bail for N2 million and two sureties on May 10.

It was later reported that the singer could not get any civil servant with the certain clearance to stand as his surety.

Marley’s management later released a statement refuting claims that its singer could not meet bail conditions but that the court and EFCC are delaying the process.

Naira Marley has been through tough times after he was arrested alongside Zlatan by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).