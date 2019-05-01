Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Naira Marley Finally Regains Freedom After Bail
Naira Marley Finally Regains Freedom
VIDEO: Nonso Amadi – Comfortable ft. Kwesi Arthur

Naira Marley Finally Regains Freedom After Bail



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 2 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

UK-based Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley has regained his freedom after his long custody by the EFCC.

The ‘Am I A Yahoo Boy?’ crooner was arrested over a month ago by the EFCC in connection with cybercrime. His friends including Zlatan were released just after a few days while he still held in custody.

About two weeks ago, he was granted bail of N2 million but he wasn’t released as the anti-graft agency followed due process in validating his bail conditions.

Finally, today 14th June, 2019 Naira Marley was released from Ikoyi Prison were he was being held up.

Below is a clip of the singer out with his family members.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 116