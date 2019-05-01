Naira Marley Finally Regains Freedom After Bail
UK-based Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley has regained his freedom after his long custody by the EFCC.
The ‘Am I A Yahoo Boy?’ crooner was arrested over a month ago by the EFCC in connection with cybercrime. His friends including Zlatan were released just after a few days while he still held in custody.
About two weeks ago, he was granted bail of N2 million but he wasn’t released as the anti-graft agency followed due process in validating his bail conditions.
Finally, today 14th June, 2019 Naira Marley was released from Ikoyi Prison were he was being held up.
Below is a clip of the singer out with his family members.
