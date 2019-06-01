Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Nonso Amadi – Comfortable ft. Kwesi Arthur
Naira Marley Finally Regains Freedom After Bail
Ice Prince x Naeto C x Dicey – Ki Jo Mole

VIDEO: Nonso Amadi – Comfortable ft. Kwesi Arthur



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 17 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Highly talented Nigerian singer, Nonso Amadi comes through with the official music video for his collaborative effort titled “Comfortable” featuring raving Ghanaian artiste, Kwesi Arthur.

The video was premiered on Beat 1 with Julie Adenuga.

“Comfortable” was shot and directed by Ademola Falomo.

Watch the visuals below.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 115