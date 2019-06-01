Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Nonso Amadi – Comfortable ft. Kwesi Arthur
Highly talented Nigerian singer, Nonso Amadi comes through with the official music video for his collaborative effort titled “Comfortable” featuring raving Ghanaian artiste, Kwesi Arthur.
The video was premiered on Beat 1 with Julie Adenuga.
“Comfortable” was shot and directed by Ademola Falomo.
Watch the visuals below.
