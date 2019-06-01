Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Ice Prince x Naeto C x Dicey – Ki Jo Mole
Ice Prince x Naeto C x Dicey – Ki Jo Mole



Nigerian record producer, Dicey teams up with two of Nigeria’s pioneer mainstream rappers, Ice Prince Zamani and Naeto C to unlock a new banger titled “Ki Jo Mole”.

Listening to the track will give you a nostalgic feeling of the early days of Ice Prince and Naeto C.

Enjoy the tune below.

