Home | Showtime | Celebrities | DJ Snake x J Balvin x Tyga – Loco Contigo

DJ Snake, J Balvin, and Tyga have shared an irresistible new summer anthem called “Loco Contigo,” available now via all digital retailers.

Today also marks the premiere of the “Loco Contigo” video, directed by Colin Tilley (an award-winning filmmaker known for his work with artists like Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, and Nicki Minaj).



With its seductive rhythms, otherworldly beats, and undeniable melodies, “Loco Contigo” finds DJ Snake and his collaborators redefining Latin music for today’s pop landscape. Named “reggaeton’s global ambassador” by the New York Times, three-time Latin Grammy Award-winner J Balvin graces the track with the smooth vocals and magnetic presence that’s made him one of the world’s most-streamed artists. Meanwhile, Tyga brings the supreme flow shown on his just-released seventh album Legendary (featuring the five-times-platinum Billboard Hot 100 top-ten hit “Taste” feat. Offset).

“Loco Contigo” arrives as the latest in a series of powerhouse singles from DJ Snake, including the all-star hip-hop anthem “Enzo” (a collaboration with Sheck Wes, featuring Offset, 21 Savage & Gucci Mane) and the double-platinum international smash “Taki Taki” (feat. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B).

Known for his explosive live set, DJ Snake is now gearing up to appear at many of the world’s biggest summer festivals.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities

Loading...