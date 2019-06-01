EBlack – Bilie ft Duncan Mighty
Kapital E Music finest EBlack aka Mr. Onpoint Officially Drops the impressive hit Collaboration of the year Titled “BILIE after much hype & anticipation.
This hit track “BILIE” features the “Fake Love” crooner Duncan Mighty. BILIE is another banger & a top charting song to hit the street real quick, as produced by Malega & Idee Stringz, & then mixed & mastered by STG.
The Imo born singer EBlack has revealed his talent by dropping such a prolific, inspirational, motivational & a groovy song this year 2019 as a follow up to his previous single “Show Love”.
While we anticipate the visual of this banger, I urge you to click on the download button & see for your self.
