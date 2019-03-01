VIDEO: Naira Marley Fans Lynch Ruggedman In London

A video of Ruggedman been lynched by Naira Marley fans in London has just surfaced the internet.

The video shows a couple of guys exchanging punches with Ruggedman as some others used chairs to beat him up.

The Nigerian rapper barely escaped for his life as he was seen running away from Marley fans.

Although no official response from Ruggedman, this could be in connection with Naira’s arrest as a lot of fans believe the rapper snitched the fast rising talent.

Ruggedman was quoted on radio saying he was happy when Naira Marley was arrested by the EFCC but later tendered an apology.

Also, controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, also alleged Ruggedman wrote a petition to the EFCC which lead to Naira’s arrest.

Meanwhile, Naira Marley had regained his freedom after meeting all bail conditions.

Watch clip below;