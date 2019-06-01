Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Retji – Attached | Stream “Focus” EP
Retji – Attached | Stream “Focus” EP



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  1 hour ago
alt

Retji is an artist born and raised in Jos, Nigeria currently residing in Baltimore, Maryland and pursuing his Master’s degree in Filmmaking at the Maryland Institute College of Art.

“Attached” is a short film that questions our relationship to our phones and how that relationship affects our everyday lives.”

The video was directed by Retji and the song produced by Dokta Frabz.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

