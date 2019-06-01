Retji – Attached | Stream “Focus” EP

Retji is an artist born and raised in Jos, Nigeria currently residing in Baltimore, Maryland and pursuing his Master’s degree in Filmmaking at the Maryland Institute College of Art.

“Attached” is a short film that questions our relationship to our phones and how that relationship affects our everyday lives.”

The video was directed by Retji and the song produced by Dokta Frabz.

