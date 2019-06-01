Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Tspize – Disappoint You ft. Sarkodie
VIDEO: Tspize – Disappoint You ft. Sarkodie
Nigerian record producer, Tspize, returns with the official music video for his recently released collaborative banger titled “Disappoint You” featuring Ghanaian heavyweight rapper and Sarkcess Music boss, Sarkodie.
The video was shot and directed by Kemz.
Enjoy below.
