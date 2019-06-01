MC Galaxy Is A Drowning Man; Etinosa Slams Singer

Popular Nollywood actress Etinosa has called out Nigerian singer, MC Galaxy, for claiming she planned to go naked for him on Instagram.

Some months back, MC Galaxy and Etinosa were the trend after the singer went completely unclad on Instagram. A regrettable action for the actress, saw her tender a public apology.

However, in a new video, MC Galaxy came out to say he and the actress had an agreement but Etinosa is having none of that.

She took to Instagram to refute Galaxy’s claims, further calling him a “drowning man”.

Read below;