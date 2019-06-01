VIDEO: Drey Beatz – Hila
A few weeks ago I wrote and recorded this special song to pacify my daughter whenever she cries & to always remind her of my thoughts and prayers for her forever.
I’m super excited that it’s already her favorite song and it’s been a great lullaby.
I recently teamed up with Bandit films to capture some beautiful moments of a day in my life as a father and to celebrate my first father’s day, I’d love to share it with you.
#Hila video Link below!
