SNIPPET: Young Jonn – Ello Baby Ft Kizz Daniel x Tiwa Savage

YBNL in-house producer, Young Jonn (The Wicked Producer) teams up with self-acclaimed ‘African Bad Gyal”, Tiwa Savage and FlyBoi INC flagbearer, Kizz Daniel to serve a brand new banger titled “Ello Baby”.

The song is expected to drop on Wednesday and as a buildup to the official release, he’s decided to share a snippet to keep anticipations high.

Enjoy below.

