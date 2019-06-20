SNIPPET: Young Jonn – Ello Baby Ft Kizz Daniel x Tiwa Savage
- 5 hours 54 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
YBNL in-house producer, Young Jonn (The Wicked Producer) teams up with self-acclaimed ‘African Bad Gyal”, Tiwa Savage and FlyBoi INC flagbearer, Kizz Daniel to serve a brand new banger titled “Ello Baby”.
The song is expected to drop on Wednesday and as a buildup to the official release, he’s decided to share a snippet to keep anticipations high.
Enjoy below.
DOWNLOAD
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles