Naira Marley Narrates His Horrid Experience In Prison

Buzzing Nigerian singer Naira Marley has resumed activities on social media days after his release from prison.

The ‘Am I A Yahoo Boy?’ crooner was last month arrested by the EFCC in connection with cybercrime. He was only released a few days ago after he met his bail conditions as verified by the anti-graft commission.

Straight out from Ikoyi Prison, Naira Marley speaks on his experience while he was there. The musician empathized with the fate of some prisoners he met during his time at the correctional facility.

According to him he wishes to help those prisons who have been wrongfully placed in prison without trial in court. One was a man who has been in for 9 years without being tried or found guilty of his alleged crime.

Another was thrown into prison for dating a ‘rich woman’s daughter’.

Naira Marley hopes to help change the system one step at a time. In another appearance on social media he stated that some yahoo boys owe him for going to prison on their behalf.

See the post below.