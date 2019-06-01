Home | Showtime | Celebrities | King Perryy – Me Nuh Care (Ed Sheeran Cover)
King Perryy – Me Nuh Care (Ed Sheeran Cover)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 37 minutes ago
alt

Here is a wicked dancehall tune ‘Me Nuh Care’ from DM Records star King Perryy.

The promising dancehall singer brings a dancehall vibe to Ed Sheeran’s pop hit ‘I Dont Care’ which also features Justin Bieber. King Perryy bring the continental flows on this hippy track.

Listen and enjoy below.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

