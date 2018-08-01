Pay Me My Money! – Tiwa Savage To Endorsing Companies
- 9 hours 6 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Pop diva Tiwa Savage is issuing a warning to companies probably owing her proceeds from using her brand.
The singer who recently left Mavin Records to join Universal Music Group made a rare appearance on social media to send a message to companies owing her. She put out words on her Instastory to companies concerned.
According to her narratives some companies who endorsed her for several millions have not paid her her due even though her brand is generating huge revenues for them.
She urged her debtors (endorsing companies) to check the contracts and do as stipulated before she loses her patience.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles