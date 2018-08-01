Pay Me My Money! – Tiwa Savage To Endorsing Companies

Pop diva Tiwa Savage is issuing a warning to companies probably owing her proceeds from using her brand.

The singer who recently left Mavin Records to join Universal Music Group made a rare appearance on social media to send a message to companies owing her. She put out words on her Instastory to companies concerned.

According to her narratives some companies who endorsed her for several millions have not paid her her due even though her brand is generating huge revenues for them.

She urged her debtors (endorsing companies) to check the contracts and do as stipulated before she loses her patience.