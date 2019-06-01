VIDEO: Jhybo – Bread
Jhybo releases the video to “Bread”, track 6 off his recently released EP – JIBOLA JASPER.
Bread is one of the fans favourites, an inspiring rap ballad narrating the determination to work hard & persevere through life’s journey.
This is another classic evergreen song from Jhybo. The song was produced by Prodo, Mix and Mastered by Suka Sounds.
The video was directed by Kevin Hudson Film, shot in the UK in 2017.
