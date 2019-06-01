RichPrince Ft. BarryJhay – Akoredele (Prod. By Rexxie)

After the success of RichPrince last single “Turn by Turn”.
Here comes another inspirational vibe titled AKOREDELE featuring the “AIYE CROONER” BARRY JHAY as produced by the hitmaker REXXIE and mixed & mastered by Spyritmix.
We all hustle and pray for the payday to come, as we will make it and bring the greatness back home (origination).
Download, listen and enjoy the great vibe…
Visual out soon!!!!
DOWNLOAD
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles