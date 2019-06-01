Home | Showtime | Celebrities | RichPrince Ft. BarryJhay – Akoredele (Prod. By Rexxie)
RichPrince Ft. BarryJhay – Akoredele (Prod. By Rexxie)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  1 hour ago
After the success of RichPrince last single “Turn by Turn”.
Here comes another inspirational vibe titled AKOREDELE featuring the “AIYE CROONER” BARRY JHAY as produced by the hitmaker REXXIE and mixed & mastered by Spyritmix.

We all hustle and pray for the payday to come, as we will make it and bring the greatness back home (origination).

Download, listen and enjoy the great vibe…

Visual out soon!!!!

