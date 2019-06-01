Wizkid’s ‘Joro’ Set For Release Next Week

Starboy dey for us! Music superstar Wizkid is ready to release new music for his eager fans.

The singer who hasn’t released a personal single so far in 2019 will be dropping a new song titled ‘Joro’. Before now Wizkid has featured in a few songs like Larry Gaaga’s ‘Low’ and ‘Gbese’ by DJ Tunez.

According to the Starboy Joro would arrive in about 10 days from now, that would be exactly on June 29. He made the announcement via his Instastory as he also revealed the producer.

Northboi who produced his 2018 smash hit ‘Soco’ will be producing this one too. However, fans wait in full anticipation of the incoming record.