“If you wire me small dollars I fit go doctor add implants”; Tiwa to a Teasing Fan
- 4 hours 35 minutes ago
The larger population of music lovers would agree Tiwa Savage has an attractive body but this particular fan has a problem with Tiwa’s boobs, classifying it as “flat”.
When the UMG artiste posted a photo on her gram page, a certain gram user with the handle “Mr Ibraa” commented saying “Haa….Dis one don flat o.”
Tiwa’s replied the Instagram user in a subtle manner. She replied saying if the fan could send her some dollars, she could undergo a transplant.
She also added her boobs could be flat due to breastfeeding her child who is actually not complaining.
Read conversation between Tiwa Savage and a gram user;
