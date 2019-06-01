VIDEO: Mash Up International ft. Teeklef – Killa Wine
- 7 hours 52 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Swedish DJ/producer collective Mash Up International is back with the single “Killa Wine” ft. Nigerian/American singer Teeklef!
This flirtatious and sweet Afropop song with the aggressive title “Killa Wine” is the result of Mash Up International discovering the talented artist Teeklef via Spotify.
The video was shot and edited by Oskar Kullander.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles