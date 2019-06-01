VIDEO: Kizz Daniel – Eko
Africa’s finest artiste Kizz Daniel unlocks the hotly anticipated music video for the Philkeyz produced anthem “Eko”. A mellow-tuned vibe dug deep from the Flyboy’s musical sanctum that expresses adoration for Lagos being the city of opportunities.
Directed by Daniel Vintage; the pop star eulogizes the megacity of dreams, in a provocative manner fated to ultimately inspire and motivate.
Watch Kizz Daniel in action and share your comments.
