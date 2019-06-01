Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Kizz Daniel – Eko
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 16 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
alt

Africa’s finest artiste Kizz Daniel unlocks the hotly anticipated music video for the Philkeyz produced anthem “Eko”. A mellow-tuned vibe dug deep from the Flyboy’s musical sanctum that expresses adoration for Lagos being the city of opportunities.

Directed by Daniel Vintage; the pop star eulogizes the megacity of dreams, in a provocative manner fated to ultimately inspire and motivate.

Watch Kizz Daniel in action and share your comments.

[embedded content]

