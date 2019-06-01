Rema – Freestyle EP

Mavin Records shares a new project by one of its most recent acts, Rema titled “Freestyle EP”.

While his first project “REMA” which shows his versatility is still banging and topping charts, Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy shared a link on Twitter to reveal the new project.

Rema has been very active on social media as he’s been seen carrying his fans along with freestyles. The new project further puts him on our radars as a bubbling under artist with the most prospect in 2019.

The EP houses four tracks.

Check on it below and enjoy.

[embedded content]

DOWNLOAD EP HERE