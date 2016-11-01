I Have Grown A Thick Skin For Negative Comments – Omawumi

Top vocalist Omawumi says she doesn’t allow negative criticism get to her anymore. She made the remark while chatting with HipTV crew.

Omawumi stated that earlier in her career it was easier to get riled up by negative comments about her music and other things. But at the moment she has grown a thick skin which insulates her from such negativity.

The singer also spoke about her latest album ‘In Her Feelings’ and the process that went into creating the body of work. For her the new album indicates her different modes and themes from track to track.