MIXTAPE: DJ Latitude – Best Of Sean Tizzle

DJ Latitude is back again, picking out standout artist and their work with his Midas touch. He has given us “best of Wande Coal” and also came through with insane mixes on his “best of Burna Boy mixtape“. Now He is back at it again with one of the finest voices out of Africa, it’s the unveiling of DJ Latitude’s Best Of Sean Tizzle. This mixtape blends hit songs from way back to the present with all tempos and sound bits well, mashed up by the Turn Up Initiator.
TRACK LIST
- Sean Tizzle – Jalolo
- Sean Tizzle Ft. Tory Lanez – Hit & Run
- Sean Tizzle – Could This Be Love
- Sean Tizzle – Telephone Man
- Sean Tizzle Ft. Ice Prince & Naeto C – I Got It
- Sean Tizzle – Lotto
- Sean Tizzle – Pempe
- Sean Tizzle – Wasted
- Sean Tizzle – International Bad Man
- Sean Tizzle – Gyal Dem
- Sean Tizzle – Arewa
- Sean Tizzle – Bottles
- Sean Tizzle – Kpro Kpro
- Sean Tizzle Ft. Kcee – All The Way
- Sean Tizzle – Abiamo
- Sean Tizzle – Take It
- Sean Tizzle Ft. 9ice – Loke Loke
- Sean Tizzle – Duro
- Sean Tizzle – Boogie Down
- Sean Tizzle – Sho Lee
- Sean Tizzle – Like To Party
- Sean Tizzle – Eruku Sa’ye Po
- Sean Tizzle – Kilogbe
- Sean Tizzle – Perfect Gentleman
- Sean Tizzle – Abeg
- Sean Tizzle – Mama Eh
- Sean Tizzle – Rara
- Sean Tizzle – Komole
- Sean Tizzle Ft. Tiwa Savage – Igi Orombo
- Sean Tizzle – Komagbon
DOWNLOAD LINK
