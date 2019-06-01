Home | Showtime | Celebrities | MIXTAPE: DJ Latitude – Best Of Sean Tizzle
MIXTAPE: DJ Latitude – Best Of Sean Tizzle



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 1 minute ago
DJ Latitude is back again, picking out standout artist and their work with his Midas touch. He has given us “best of Wande Coal” and also came through with insane mixes on his “best of Burna Boy mixtape“. Now He is back at it again with one of the finest voices out of Africa, it’s the unveiling of DJ Latitude’s Best Of Sean Tizzle. This mixtape blends hit songs from way back to the present with all tempos and sound bits well, mashed up by the Turn Up Initiator.

TRACK LIST

  1. Sean Tizzle – Jalolo
  2. Sean Tizzle Ft. Tory Lanez – Hit & Run
  3. Sean Tizzle – Could This Be Love
  4. Sean Tizzle – Telephone Man
  5. Sean Tizzle Ft. Ice Prince & Naeto C – I Got It
  6. Sean Tizzle – Lotto
  7. Sean Tizzle – Pempe
  8. Sean Tizzle – Wasted 
  9. Sean Tizzle – International Bad Man
  10. Sean Tizzle – Gyal Dem
  11. Sean Tizzle – Arewa 
  12. Sean Tizzle – Bottles 
  13. Sean Tizzle – Kpro Kpro
  14. Sean Tizzle Ft. Kcee – All The Way
  15. Sean Tizzle – Abiamo
  16. Sean Tizzle – Take It
  17. Sean Tizzle Ft. 9ice – Loke Loke
  18. Sean Tizzle – Duro 
  19. Sean Tizzle – Boogie Down
  20. Sean Tizzle – Sho Lee
  21. Sean Tizzle – Like To Party
  22. Sean Tizzle – Eruku Sa’ye Po
  23. Sean Tizzle – Kilogbe
  24. Sean Tizzle – Perfect Gentleman 
  25. Sean Tizzle – Abeg
  26. Sean Tizzle – Mama Eh
  27. Sean Tizzle – Rara 
  28. Sean Tizzle – Komole
  29. Sean Tizzle Ft. Tiwa Savage – Igi Orombo
  30. Sean Tizzle – Komagbon

DOWNLOAD LINK

DOWNLOAD LINK


