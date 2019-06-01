Sick Woman Wishes Davido To Sing At Her Bedside

An ailing woman has requested Davido to sing at her bedside as she suffers cancer.

At the moment DMW boss is in search of a cancer-stricken woman who wished for him to sick for her. According to the video shared by Davido, the sick woman who is also a fan believes she would be cured of cancer if she gets her wished.

The ailing woman said she wants no material things from Davido but his presence at her bedside singing to her.

Watch her make her wish in this video.