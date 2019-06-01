Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Adekunle Gold – Kelegbe Megbe
Sick Woman Wishes Davido To Sing At Her Bedside
VIDEO: Django23 x Davido x Big Narstie – Control

VIDEO: Adekunle Gold – Kelegbe Megbe



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 52 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold (AG) comes through with another impressive number titled “Kelegbe Megbe“.

The song accompanied by a befitting visual comes shortly after he released a remix for his widely accepted track titled “Before You Wake Up” featuring Vanessa Mdee.

Check on the new track below and enjoy.

DOWNLOAD

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 49 of 49