VIDEO: Watch Harrysong & Zlatan Cook During Studio Session
- 10 hours 13 minutes ago
Harrysong and Zlatan have been spotted during studio sessions cooking something nice for the music lovers.
We are yet to confirm the title of the new song but it sounds promising with Zlatan as the usual icing on the cake.
Our fingers remain crossed til Harrysong and Zlatan decide to bless us with this tune.
Zlatan recently passed trying times when he was also arrested alongside Naira Marley by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.
The singer was however, released weeks before his fellow counterpart (Naira Marley) was released after meeting all bail conditions.
