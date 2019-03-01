VIDEO: Between Kizz Daniel & A Violent Fan Who Must Take A Selfie With The Star
- 5 hours 3 minutes ago
- 6
- 0
Violent erupted when Kizz Daniel refused to take a selfie with an agitated fan in Turkey.
Reasons as to why Kizz Daniel was in Turkey is not clear but visuals making the rounds on the net shows a fan insisting on taking a picture with the Woju crooner else he causes commotion.
Body guards and other well wishers tried to get the fan out of the way but he hindered the vehicle from moving.
Was Kizz Daniel right to refuse the fan a selfie? Share your opinion in the comment section.
See video below;
