Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Between Kizz Daniel & A Violent Fan Who Must Take A Selfie With The Star
VIDEO: 2Baba Ft. Waje – Frenemies

VIDEO: Between Kizz Daniel & A Violent Fan Who Must Take A Selfie With The Star



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 3 minutes ago
  • 6
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Violent erupted when Kizz Daniel refused to take a selfie with an agitated fan in Turkey.

Reasons as to why Kizz Daniel was in Turkey is not clear but visuals making the rounds on the net shows a fan insisting on taking a picture with the Woju crooner else he causes commotion.

Body guards and other well wishers tried to get the fan out of the way but he hindered the vehicle from moving.

Was Kizz Daniel right to refuse the fan a selfie? Share your opinion in the comment section.

See video below;

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 33 of 33