Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Simi – Jericho ft. Patoranking
VIDEO: Yung L – Korkormikor
#NorthoriousPodcast (EP. 3): Peruzzi Vs Pamilerin, AIT Vs NBC, Kano Pillars Vs Rangers & False Rape Accusations

VIDEO: Simi – Jericho ft. Patoranking



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 20 minutes ago
  • 5
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Following the announcement of her newly floated imprint, “Studio Brat“, Nigerian singer, Simi shares the official music video for her single titled “Jericho” featuring fellow Nigerian singer, Patoranking.

The record, produced by VTek is off her third studio album released in April titled ‘Omo Charlie Champagne.

Enjoy below.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 75 of 75