VIDEO: Simi – Jericho ft. Patoranking

Following the announcement of her newly floated imprint, “Studio Brat“, Nigerian singer, Simi shares the official music video for her single titled “Jericho” featuring fellow Nigerian singer, Patoranking.
The record, produced by VTek is off her third studio album released in April titled ‘Omo Charlie Champagne.
