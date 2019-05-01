Home | Showtime | Celebrities | #NorthoriousPodcast (EP. 3): Peruzzi Vs Pamilerin, AIT Vs NBC, Kano Pillars Vs Rangers & False Rape Accusations

The Northorious Podcast

On the third episode of the Northorious Podcast, Ruffee, Razaq, Nuel, Abdul, PeeKay, and Jenny discuss the recent fisticuff between Nigerian pop singer, Peruzzi and Twitter influencer, Pamilerin.

They also delve into the ban on one of Nigeria’s pioneer broadcasters, Africa Independent Television (AIT) by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC). Samuel Ogundipe, a Senior Correspondent with PREMIUM TIMES newspaper gave his professional views on the ban and its implications on press freedom.

The discussions further led to the rather unfortunate mayhem during the football match between Kano Pillars and Rangers FC in Lagos with Ahmed Rufai, a Researcher and Journalist, sharing his thoughts on the issue and possible outcome.

Finally, they also touched on false rape accusations and how Twitter Nigeria went agog following the discussions. Tosin from Global Rights also shared her two cents on the topic and how it affects the accused and the implication it has on the accuser.

Enjoy.

[embedded content]

About The Northorious Podcast

The Northorious podcast was created by some innovative minds from Northern Nigeria with the sole aim of showcasing the region’s talent – of the best that is said and thought to use Matthew Arnold’s words; demystifying stereotypical notions and misconceptions held about the region and its people, as well as reasserting what has been left out of mainstream discourses. In a sentence, it is meant to put the region on the radar of both contemporary pulse and thought.



Though some of its key founders are not indigenous to the region, they have spent their whole lives experiencing its socioeconomic and political upheavals and have gained credible experiences to lend a voice to its transcending realities.



One of the cardinal projections of the podcast is to disambiguate the misconstrued notions portrayed about the region and its people. It is from this perspective that views, opinions, findings across disciplines including, but not restricted to music, sports, politics, fashion/ entertainment and lifestyle will be expatiated and shared with new and varied insights.

It is believed that by so doing; a positive consciousness will be stimulated about the region and Nigerians from other regions and people across the globe will come to celebrate the sociopolitical and ethno-religious pluralism of the North as a binding force for achieving rainbow unity and progress, not as an appendage for crisis or apocalyptic violence.

