King Promise – Bra ft. Kojo Antwi

5th of July is the day raving Ghanaian singer King Promise has promised to release his album titled “As Promised“.

To build the anticipation for the project, he’s decided to drop a track off the album titled “Bra” featuring fellow Ghanaian artist, Kojo Antwi.

The star-studded album houses 15 tracks featuring some of Africa’s biggest names including Wizkid, Kojo Antwi, Sarkodie, Simi, Mugeez, and, Omar Sterling.

“Bra” was produced by ace Ghanaian record producer, GuiltyBeatz.

