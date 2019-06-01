Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Juls – Slow Down ft. Agent Sasco
King Promise – Bra ft. Kojo Antwi
VIDEO: Oxlade – Legend

Juls – Slow Down ft. Agent Sasco



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 2 minutes ago
  • 6
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Following the release of his collaborative track titled “Maayaa” featuring Santi and Tiggs Da Author, UK-based DJ, and producer of Ghanaian descent, Juls comes through with another befitting track titled “Slow Down”.

“Slow Down” features Jamaican Reggae and Dancehall DJ, Agent Sasco.

Check on it below and enjoy.

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 75 of 75