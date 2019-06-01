Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Juls – Slow Down ft. Agent Sasco
Juls – Slow Down ft. Agent Sasco
Following the release of his collaborative track titled “Maayaa” featuring Santi and Tiggs Da Author, UK-based DJ, and producer of Ghanaian descent, Juls comes through with another befitting track titled “Slow Down”.
“Slow Down” features Jamaican Reggae and Dancehall DJ, Agent Sasco.
Check on it below and enjoy.
