VIDEO: Oxlade – Legend



alt

While his previously released single titled “Sugar” is still banging in our heads, Oxlade has decided to keep the momentum with the release of a brand new single titled “Legend”.

The song is accompanied by a befitting visual and comes after his heavy collaboration with DJ Tunez on a track titled “Causing Trouble”.

Enjoy below.

[embedded content]

