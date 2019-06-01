VIDEO: Oxlade – Legend
While his previously released single titled “Sugar” is still banging in our heads, Oxlade has decided to keep the momentum with the release of a brand new single titled “Legend”.
The song is accompanied by a befitting visual and comes after his heavy collaboration with DJ Tunez on a track titled “Causing Trouble”.
Enjoy below.
