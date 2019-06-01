Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Ceeza Milli x Zlatan – Flenjo
Ceeza Milli x Zlatan – Flenjo



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 16 minutes ago
Nigerian singer/songwriter, Ceeza Milli teams up with a street act, Zlatan Ibile to unlock a street-worthy banger titled “Flenjo”.

This serves as Ceeza Milli’s official debut single for the year and comes after his feature on DJ Cuppy’s trending single titled “Abena”.

£njoy Flenjo blow and share your thoughts.

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

