Ceeza Milli x Zlatan – Flenjo
- 4 hours 16 minutes ago
Nigerian singer/songwriter, Ceeza Milli teams up with a street act, Zlatan Ibile to unlock a street-worthy banger titled “Flenjo”.
This serves as Ceeza Milli’s official debut single for the year and comes after his feature on DJ Cuppy’s trending single titled “Abena”.
Enjoy Flenjo blow and share your thoughts.
