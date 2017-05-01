Femi Kuti To Perform At AFCON 2019 Opening Ceremony In Cairo

It has been announced that Afrobeat legend Femi Kuti would be performing live at the opening ceremony of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2019, by the Organizing Committee.

This would be the second time the four-time Grammy Award nominee would be performing at the opening ceremony of a major football competition. He previously performed at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa opening at the Soccer City Stadium.

He would perform the AFCON 2019 official anthem with other African musicians like Hakim from Egypt and Dobet Gnahore from Ivory Coast.

While Femi sings in English, Gnahore will sing in French while Hakim will do the same in Arabic. ‘The three international musicians will sing “Metgamaeen” (We Are Together) produced by Synergy together on stage in Cairo, Egypt.’

The Africa Cup of Nation begin today Friday in Cairo, Egypt where 24 African teams including Nigeria will compete.