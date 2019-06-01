VIDEO: Mo Ft. Slimcase – Oshozondi

Having received rave reviews from the release of the audio of his smash hit single OSHOZONDI which he featured Slimcase, MO with the real names Moses Agbonifo has finally released the much-anticipated video for the song.

The crispy Video which was shot and directed in a location in Lagos by prolific video director Avalon Okpe is definitely a must see for everyone.

MO is definitely showing no signs of slowing down in his bid to take the Nigerian Music industry by storm.