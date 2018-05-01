Home | Showtime | Celebrities | 2Baba: 20 Years A King: A Short Story starring Richard Mofe Damijo
2Baba: 20 Years A King: A Short Story starring Richard Mofe Damijo



This year, 2019, makes it 20 years since 2Baba scored his first hit as a member of the now-defunct Plantashun Boiz with their debut single ‘Knock Me Off’ in 1999.

To celebrate this illustrious run in music, a series of activities, projects, and events for the year including a book, a documentary, an album, merchandises, fete, fundraiser, concert, and parties.

