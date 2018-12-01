Nigerians Dominate Top 10 Most Followed African Musicians On Twitter
Global Ranking has taken time to pool together and rank African musicians who have the highest number of followers on Twitter.
It would interest you to know that Nigerians dominated the list with 7 music acts making the list.
Davido topped the list with 4.8M followers while Wizkid followed closely behind to grab second spot with 4.6M. South Africa’s AKA took the third spot with over 3.8M followers.
Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, D’Banj, Banky W, Olamide, Cassper Nyovest and Sarkodie followed behind.
See list below;
